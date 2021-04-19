Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 885,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,204 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $37,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of DRE stock opened at $44.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.69, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.