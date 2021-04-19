HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in HP were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth about $64,139,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HP by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in HP by 9,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,721 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HP to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

HPQ opened at $33.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $34.27.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

