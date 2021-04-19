Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 463,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,019 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $46,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Boston Properties by 730.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXP opened at $105.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

BXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.13.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

