Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VFC. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $84.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.85, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

