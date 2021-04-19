Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 411 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 98.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 226,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,446 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 160,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $66.25 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.