Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99,371 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 969.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $40.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

