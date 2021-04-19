PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $699,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $190,571,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,839,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 608,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,100,000 after purchasing an additional 457,198 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,305,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $96.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average of $86.03. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $96.61.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

