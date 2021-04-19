DnB Asset Management AS Has $13.89 Million Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,021 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $13,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTS opened at $120.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.15. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $131.51.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $359,120.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,992.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,337 shares of company stock worth $2,800,937 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

