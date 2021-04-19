PBMares Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. FMR LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,544,000 after acquiring an additional 719,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after acquiring an additional 498,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 570,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,411,000 after acquiring an additional 348,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $100.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $101.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.09.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

