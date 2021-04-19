DnB Asset Management AS Sells 1,693 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Prologis were worth $18,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,710,000 after acquiring an additional 329,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,530,000 after acquiring an additional 879,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $686,317,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.15.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $112.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $113.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.