DnB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $21,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,549,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,236 shares of company stock worth $3,506,057. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

ICE opened at $120.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.74 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

