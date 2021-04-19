DnB Asset Management AS Has $27.41 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,565 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in General Electric were worth $27,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $13.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

