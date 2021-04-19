Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $23.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $464.71 million, a P/E ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 million. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 107.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSWC shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, Director David R. Brooks purchased 1,500 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.