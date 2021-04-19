AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings. AXT posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $438,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,100. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AXT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,041,000 after acquiring an additional 144,318 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in AXT during the fourth quarter worth $9,742,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AXT by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 88,850 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AXT by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 72,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AXT by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. AXT has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $461.09 million, a P/E ratio of -364.38 and a beta of 2.29.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

