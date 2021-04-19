Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 821.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,685,000 after buying an additional 3,446,310 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in Corteva by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $63,378,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 11,411.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Corteva by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,239 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.35.

Corteva stock opened at $47.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

