Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 415,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,474 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $37.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.90. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

