Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $97,000 Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after buying an additional 1,031,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after buying an additional 245,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $178,846,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,322,000 after buying an additional 579,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,328,000 after buying an additional 140,383 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $37.55 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

