Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,126,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,505,000 after purchasing an additional 192,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,380,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $715,679,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Equitable by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,013,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,974,000 after buying an additional 1,253,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Equitable by 653.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after buying an additional 3,804,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $33.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46. Equitable has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

