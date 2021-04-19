NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 60.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 605 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $2,104,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,204 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 16,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,938 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $199.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.06 and a 200-day moving average of $167.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.