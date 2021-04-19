Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 4,946 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clarus Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.0% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.36 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

