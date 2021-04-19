ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 417.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $124.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.81. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

