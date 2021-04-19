Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys 15,740 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 262.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 874,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,061,000 after acquiring an additional 37,590 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,314,000. Verde Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 380,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,409 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 257,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 240,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter.

XMLV opened at $54.46 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00.

