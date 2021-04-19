Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,551 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,551 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,153,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $247,968,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 47.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $78.95 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.97.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

