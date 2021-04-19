City Holding Co. Acquires Shares of 1,385 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,758 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,933,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,800,000 after purchasing an additional 117,670 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,742,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,135,000 after purchasing an additional 159,628 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,320,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,646,000 after purchasing an additional 175,368 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,522,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,857,000 after purchasing an additional 312,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $30.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

