Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Sells 221 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $78.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average of $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

