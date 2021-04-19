City Holding Co. Purchases 2,668 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

City Holding Co. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

NYSE ET opened at $7.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of -78.70 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ET. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.