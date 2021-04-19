Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report $1.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $8.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $10.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $603,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,922,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 891,897 shares of company stock valued at $49,089,745. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 507,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after acquiring an additional 52,836 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 166,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 49,798 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105,723 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,524 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOL opened at $61.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.98. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

