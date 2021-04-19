City Holding Co. Increases Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 23.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its position in Twitter by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Twitter by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR opened at $70.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of -50.81, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $104,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,144 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Twitter from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

