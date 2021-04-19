First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,407,000 after purchasing an additional 255,919 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $68.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.11.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

