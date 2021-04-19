Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Short Interest Update

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 447,100 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 613,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS:AVCTF opened at $3.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85. Avacta Group has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Avacta Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

