Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,841 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $80.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $82.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

