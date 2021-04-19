First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $591,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. United Bank raised its stake in The Allstate by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,666,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

ALL stock opened at $122.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $122.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.