First Midwest Bank Trust Division Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK opened at $811.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $742.28 and its 200 day moving average is $700.12. The company has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.35 and a 12-month high of $827.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

