First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EME. DA Davidson upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $119.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $120.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.