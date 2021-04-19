First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,559 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCF. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares in the company, valued at $747,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $303,395. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $94.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

