First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Herman Miller by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $44.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $44.90.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 27th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

