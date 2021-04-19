DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,176 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in DBV Technologies were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 687.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 917.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 102,375 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $663.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.11.

DBV Technologies Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT).

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.