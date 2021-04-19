Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $179.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.32 and a 200-day moving average of $162.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $180.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 112.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

