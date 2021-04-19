Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,112 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDD. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

NYSE:EDD opened at $6.14 on Monday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.