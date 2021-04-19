Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.90.

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,695 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,021.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $37.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.46.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

