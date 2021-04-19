Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

WH stock opened at $74.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.60, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $55,978,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,863,000 after buying an additional 939,962 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,725,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,728,000 after buying an additional 461,388 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,394,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

