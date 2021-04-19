Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,552,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,617,000 after purchasing an additional 222,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,423,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,663,000 after purchasing an additional 238,024 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 528.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,499,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $47.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

