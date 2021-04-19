FDx Advisors Inc. Has $949,000 Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,761 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $202,345.00. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $2,354,701.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,366. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $140.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

