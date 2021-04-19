Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 2,291 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,597,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,120,826,000 after purchasing an additional 85,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $137,969,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Albemarle by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 349,448 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Albemarle by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,344,000 after acquiring an additional 421,013 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 653,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $152.03 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.83%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

