FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 111.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 153,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,137,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $6,674,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $36,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA stock opened at $215.56 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.36 and a 52 week high of $217.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens upgraded IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

