Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 384.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

RLI stock opened at $115.08 on Monday. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $117.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.19 and a 200-day moving average of $101.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.