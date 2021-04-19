Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,394 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $231.01 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $139.33 and a 12 month high of $231.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

