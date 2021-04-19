BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BGSF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BGSF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after buying an additional 31,047 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of BGSF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 456,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BGSF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of BGSF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BGSF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 15,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGSF opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. BGSF, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). BGSF had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.72%. On average, analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

BGSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

