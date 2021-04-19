Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Snap by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,866 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,673,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,224,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $61.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.38 billion, a PE ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $5,004,291.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,661,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,951,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,188 shares of company stock worth $14,848,323 in the last 90 days.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

