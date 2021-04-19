Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $140.60 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $141.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.15 and a 200-day moving average of $118.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

